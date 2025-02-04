Dick Vermeil Says No Chance Andy Reid Retires After Super Bowl

Play video content TMZSports.com

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl on Sunday, don't count on seeing Andy Reid riding off into any sunsets ... his good buddy, Dick Vermeil, tells TMZ Sports there's no chance the coach retires following the big game.

At 66 years old and with over three decades of work in the NFL, there's been some question as to whether or not Reid could hang up his headset if he hoists yet another Lombardi Trophy ... but Vermeil says it just won't happen.

The former Kansas City head coach tells us Reid's still in love with the game ... and he's locked into a long-term contract as well.

"I know him well," Vermeil said. "He is not all finished."

If Vermeil's right, it's certainly bad news for the rest of the NFL ... because a win over the Eagles in New Orleans this weekend would further prove just how hard he is to beat.

The victory would give Reid his fourth championship ... and his third in a row -- totals that Vermeil believes puts A.R. in coaching Mt. Rushmore territory.

"I think he's going to go down as an equal to Lombardi, an equal to Bill Belichick -- those kind of guys," Vermeil said. "Bill Parcells, Tom Landrys of the world. Just a great, great coach."