Tom Brady Loses To Morgan Wallen In Round Of Golf

Eli Manning apparently ain't the only one with Tom Brady's number ... Morgan Wallen just proved he, too, can slay the G.O.A.T. -- beating him in a round of golf earlier this month.

Brady said Thursday the loss to the country music superstar went down last week ... after he challenged the "Last Night" crooner to nine holes at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in Tennessee.

Brady documented the guys' round for a video on his YouTube channel -- and while TB12's swing looked crisp, Wallen's was clearly far more efficient.

Based on Brady's conversations in the footage, it seems Wallen didn't just win -- he beat up the former signal-caller, who said during a post-match call with one of his sons, "Your dad got his ass kicked."

The future Pro Football Hall of Famer, though, did add, "I'm getting a rematch at some point."

It wasn't all competition between the two ... they had some interesting chats while scurrying around the course as well -- including one about how Wallen nearly signed a southern gospel record contract when he was 7 years old.

Later in the day, the guys headed back to what appeared to be Wallen's house -- and they talked about the singer's new album, and swapped some mementos.