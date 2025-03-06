Morgan Wallen-Inspired 'The Chair' Drink Debuts at Bar Where He Tossed Chair

Take a seat, 'cause you’re going to want to hear this -- there’s now a Morgan Wallen-inspired drink being served at the very same bar where he tossed a chair off the balcony!

Play video content TMZ.com

Morgan's buddy, Eric Church, who owns the Nashville rooftop bar Chief's, is cashing in big time by debuting a drink inspired by the whole drama, which comes complete with a tiny chair garnish in a cheeky nod to that infamous moment.

For just $15 (plus tax, of course), you can snag this drama-driven drink only on the venue's rooftop. A TikTok video that went viral revealed it’s a mix of Smirnoff raspberry vodka, raspberry liqueur, lemonade, and a splash of soda ... so it seems like the perfect way to toast to a wild night.

But don’t get any ideas! Chief’s ain't playing around, reminding everyone to stick to sipping and not launching furniture, with a sign near the rooftop edge that says, "Don’t Even Think About It, You Are Not Morgan Wallen."

Play video content 04/07/24

In all seriousness, Morgan’s chair throw was a reckless move, and it was incredibly lucky it didn't hit anyone down below on the street.

Morgan was arrested, slapped with three felony counts of reckless endangerment, and one misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Play video content 04/07/24 EarthCam