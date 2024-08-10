Morgan Wallen Walks Out with Tom Brady and Mike Tyson at Vegas Concert

Morgan Wallen made quite the splash in Nevada Friday ... doing one of his customary walkouts with a couple of major celebs -- Tom Brady and Mike Tyson.

Wallen was flanked on either side by the NFL great and boxing legend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he performed Friday night during a stop on his country music tour.

Play video content

Check out the video ... the trio kicked things off inside a tunnel, where Morgan gave a huge hug to Brady before shaking hands with Tyson and embracing him.

Morgan and Co. looked all pumped as they strutted through the tunnel with the crowd cheering in the background. At one point, Morgan turned to Brady and the two had a little friendly chat.

The country music sensation eventually made his way to the stage and brought down the house.

Interestingly, Wallen -- not Brady -- was decked out in a No. 98 Raiders jersey, the number worn by the team's star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

As you may know, Brady and his partners are close to buying about a 10 percent stake in the Raiders with their proposed $175 million investment. The Raiders are valued at $5.8 billion.