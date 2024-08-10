Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Morgan Wallen Walks Out with Tom Brady and Mike Tyson at Vegas Concert

Morgan Wallen My Vegas Wingmen are Brady and Tyson!!!

morgan wallen tom brady mike tyson
Getty/X Composite

Morgan Wallen made quite the splash in Nevada Friday ... doing one of his customary walkouts with a couple of major celebs -- Tom Brady and Mike Tyson.

Wallen was flanked on either side by the NFL great and boxing legend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, where he performed Friday night during a stop on his country music tour.

081024_morgan_wallen_kal
WILD WALKOUT

Check out the video ... the trio kicked things off inside a tunnel, where Morgan gave a huge hug to Brady before shaking hands with Tyson and embracing him.

Morgan and Co. looked all pumped as they strutted through the tunnel with the crowd cheering in the background. At one point, Morgan turned to Brady and the two had a little friendly chat.

Morgan Wallen Performance Photos
Launch Gallery
Morgan Wallen Performance Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

The country music sensation eventually made his way to the stage and brought down the house.

morgan wallen tom brady mike tyson
X/@Schultz_Report

Interestingly, Wallen -- not Brady -- was decked out in a No. 98 Raiders jersey, the number worn by the team's star defensive end Maxx Crosby.

As you may know, Brady and his partners are close to buying about a 10 percent stake in the Raiders with their proposed $175 million investment. The Raiders are valued at $5.8 billion.

morgan wallen travis kelce patrick mahomes x

One more thing ... Wallen has been doing these walkouts at his concerts lately. You may recall, the one he did last week with Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes. He's also shared the spotlight on other occasions with Troy Aikman, Moneybagg Yo and Brooks and Dunn.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later