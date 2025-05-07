Tom Brady Expresses More Remorse Over Roast, 'It Was Tough On My Kids'

Play video content Impaulsive

It's been 12 months since Tom Brady let his friends roast him for a Netflix special, but he's still beating himself up over it ... openly admitting it was a "f*** up" to sign up for the event.

Brady, of course, let his pals throw barbs his way for nearly three hours in May 2024 ... but he admitted once more this week the jokes over his divorce with Gisele Bundchen really hurt his family.

The NFL's GOAT told Logan Paul on the latest episode of "Impaulsive" his kids were super upset over some of the jabs -- and it frankly ruined his whole roast experience.

"We got done, we were -- everybody was on Cloud Nine," the former Patriots quarterback recalled. "And I think that moment, I'll never forget, you know?"

"And I'll never forget when I talked to my kids the next day, and I was, like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart."

Brady said his kids questioned why he'd get on a stage and let people make those remarks -- adding they straight up asked him, "What was the point of that?"

"There's some things as a parent you f*** up," he said candidly. "And you don't realize until after. Like, ugh."

Brady has expressed similar sentiments in the past -- telling Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder on "The Pivot" in the days after the event he was bothered by the hurt the show caused.