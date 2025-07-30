Tom Brady Appears To Rib Gisele With Parenting Comment

Tom Brady gave his thoughts on Tuesday on how to be a great father ... and it sure seemed like some of his words contained a few veiled jabs at his ex, Gisele Bundchen.

Brady penned the lengthy message about parenting for his "199" newsletter ... in what appeared to be an attempt to give advice to British Open champion Scottie Scheffler on how to balance being a dad as well as an athletic G.O.A.T.

Brady said while it's tough to be away from family in order to be an elite athlete -- he stated the work on the field is actually part of what makes pro competitors great parents.

"My dedication to the sport, the hours of practice, the moments when I was laser focused," the ex-New England Patriots quarterback wrote, "those were times when I believe I was doing the best possible thing for my family and my kids, by prioritizing my profession and teaching, by example, what it takes to be really good at your job, what it takes to follow through on commitments, what it takes to be a great teammate; and showing them, also by example, that work is a big part of all of our lives."

"Remember," the seven-time Super Bowl champion added, "your children are watching everything. They see what you do in every aspect of your life and how you do it. Reading bedtime stories and helping them with homework are not the only ways to be a great parent. And neither is winning Super Bowls or MVPs. Being a great football player didn’t make me a great dad, but how I became a great player certainly had an impact -- from showing up day in and day out, to doing whatever it took to get better, be successful, be a role model, and to provide."

On its face, Brady looked like he was just helping a conflicted star when it comes to handling priorities -- but many readers were quick to point out it did appear to have a tinge of shade toward Gisele.

After all, during Brady's last couple years in the NFL, Bundchen made it clear she wished he was home more with their kids, Benjamin and Vivian ... especially when she told Elle magazine in 2022 she "would like him to be more present."

Looks like Brady felt some type of way about that remark ... as he also wrote in his piece, "Scottie said he’d rather be a better father and husband than a good golfer. And my question is: why are those mutually exclusive? Sure, they’re different blocks on the pyramid, but they’re part of the same pyramid. They’re connected!"