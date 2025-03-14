Gisele Bündchen Seen With Newborn for First Time Out on Miami Stroll

Gisele Bündchen was looking as fabulous as ever in mommy mode as she stepped out and about in Miami, making her first public appearance with her newborn baby.

Check her out ... the Brazilian supermodel was all low-key and relaxed Friday, cradling her baby close while the carrier did the heavy lifting -- especially since she was also juggling dog-walking duties at the same time.

You couldn’t see the baby’s face -- Gisele was in full protective mama mode, keeping her little one safe and sound while getting some fresh air.

It’s been one month since Gisele gave birth to her third child -- her first with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

We broke the story back in Feb -- the couple, who've been dating for a few years, welcomed their first child together, just a few months after their pregnancy was revealed.