Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Step Out for Lunch With Kids in Miami

Gisele Bündchen is done hiding from the world as her third pregnancy progresses ... stepping out for a sweet lunch date with her baby daddy, Joaquim Valente, and kids Benjamin and Vivian.

Check it out ... the supermodel hit Miami for a bite to eat with her modern family, who were all smiles as they made their way into the local restaurant.

For the weekend outing, Gisele opted for a more casual look ... including a white flowy top, gray joggers, a baseball cap, and flip-flops.

It's clear the runway legend didn't plan on being snapped while out and about with her brood ... though, she was still glowing, even in her dressed-down appearance.

Despite her growing baby bump, Gisele is keeping herself active, catching a Pilates class in Miami early Monday morning. The model wore a gray sweatshirt, black leggings and a matching cap as she swung by the workout class ... with her baby belly on full display at one point.

Word of Gisele's pregnancy broke last week ... with TMZ sources noting Tom Brady's ex was about halfway through her pregnancy. We're told she and Joaquim, who have been dating since June last year, are waiting until birth to find out the sex of their little one.

Gisele didn't wait to tell her ex-husband her baby news, however. Sources previously told us that Gisele did give Tom a heads-up before her baby news became public knowledge.