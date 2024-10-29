Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Hides Baby Bump at Pilates Class in Miami

Pregnant But Ya Can Hardly Tell ...

Gisele Bündchen is keeping fit during her pregnancy ... and you can hardly tell she's got a bun in the oven.

The model was spotted Tuesday for the first time since it was revealed she's expecting a child with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente ... hitting up a Pilates class in Miami.

Gisele is doing a pretty good job hiding her baby bump here ... mostly shielding her stomach from prying eyes with a large bag, a baggy overshirt and black tights.

Despite the cover-up, we do know Gisele is over halfway through her pregnancy ... as we first reported, she's around 5 or 6 months pregnant.

Gisele's going to be a mother again at 44, and we've always seen her being super active with Joaquim ... and it appears she's sticking to her routine.

The pregnancy came as a shock to some, but as we've told you ... Gisele gave her ex-husband Tom Brady and their two kids a heads-up before the media found out.