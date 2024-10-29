Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Hides Baby Bump at Pilates Class in Miami
Gisele Bündchen is keeping fit during her pregnancy ... and you can hardly tell she's got a bun in the oven.
The model was spotted Tuesday for the first time since it was revealed she's expecting a child with her jiu-jitsu instructor boyfriend Joaquim Valente ... hitting up a Pilates class in Miami.
Gisele is doing a pretty good job hiding her baby bump here ... mostly shielding her stomach from prying eyes with a large bag, a baggy overshirt and black tights.
Despite the cover-up, we do know Gisele is over halfway through her pregnancy ... as we first reported, she's around 5 or 6 months pregnant.
Gisele's going to be a mother again at 44, and we've always seen her being super active with Joaquim ... and it appears she's sticking to her routine.
The pregnancy came as a shock to some, but as we've told you ... Gisele gave her ex-husband Tom Brady and their two kids a heads-up before the media found out.
Still, Tom seemed to comment on Gisele's pregnancy ... or at least react to it ... with a cryptic social media post after the cat finally came out of the bag.