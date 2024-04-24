Gisele Bündchen Seems to Break Down in Tears After Traffic Ticket

Play video content BACKGRID

Gisele Bündchen's day started out rough -- a cop pulled her over in Florida, and she seemed pretty upset over it all ... especially when he handed her a ticket.

Check out this video ... you see a Surfside PD officer pulling over a Mercedes G-Wagon, and not just any G-Wagon ... but Gisele's, one that she's been spotted driving a lot recently. Anyway, you can eventually see Gisele inside ... and she looks awfully emotional.

While it seems like a routine traffic stop ... Gisele hands the officer some documents and he heads back to his squad car to run the info -- a pretty standard situation, no real big deal.

However, it appears the stress of the stop might have gotten to GB ... 'cause when the cop comes back and hands her a ticket, she's overcome with emotion -- straight-up bawling and wiping at her face. The guy doesn't really care ... he just goes through the motions.

She also seems to be aware she's in public ... turning her face away from the passing cars and onlookers and pulling her visor down to cover her eyes -- but it's obvious she's upset.

Unclear exactly when this happened Wednesday ... but, we do know Gisele spent some time with Joaquim Valente today too -- reportedly checking on the renovations happening at her Miami-area home in pictures published by The Daily Mail.

Hard to tell if he's in the car with her -- but it's certainly possible. Gisele and Joaquim have been tied at the hip since going public with their relationship ... post-Tom Brady, of course.