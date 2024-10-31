Gisele Bündchen Pauses Modeling Work to Focus on Pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen is taking it easy until her bundle of joy arrives ... the supermodel has put work on pause until after she gives birth to her baby with Joaquim Valente, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gisele shot some projects all the way up until early October ... but has since taken a step back from work to focus on her pregnancy.

There's no clear timeline on when Gisele plans to return to modeling ... but we're told she has every intention to wait until she's 100% ready to get in front of the camera again.

The Brazilian beauty notably retired from walking the runway back in 2015 ... though, she's kept busy doing print work for fashion campaigns and magazine covers.

After GB -- a former popular Victoria's Secret Angel -- was absent from the VS runway show at the start of October, sources told TMZ the model declined an invitation to participate ... and it's now clear her pregnancy likely played a factor in that decision.

This career update comes days after it was revealed Gisele was expecting her first child with her boyfriend -- it's her 3rd kid after previously welcoming son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with ex-husband Tom Brady.

She was also previously a stepmom to the retired NFL star's firstborn, Jack ... who Tom shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

As TMZ previously reported, the 44-year-old model is about 5 to 6 months along, but the couple is waiting until birth to find out if they're having a boy or a girl.

Sources told us Gisele gave her ex-hubby a heads up before the baby news broke.