Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente Go Water-Biking Past Tom Brady's Miami Home

Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente Water-Biking Through Miami ... Right By TB12's Place!!!

Gisele Bündchen, Joaquim Valente Spend Time Together Water Biking Miami Waters
Launch Gallery
water-biking in the 305 Launch Gallery
Mega

While Tom Brady is gearing up for his first season as an NFL announcer ... his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is enjoying herself by water-biking with her man, Joaquim Valente -- and interestingly enough, they rode right by the former quarterback's house!!

The 44-year-old model was spotted out on the Miami waters alongside her jiu-jitsu instructor-turned-boyfriend ... and their route led them through the waters near TB12's pad.

0826-Gisele-Bundchen-Joaquim-Valente-Miami-Sub2
Mega

Of course, the exes are neighbors of sorts ... as Gisele's $11 million home is pretty close to Tom's. It's unclear if Brady was home during their water-biking fun ... but we're hoping for his sake he was elsewhere.

Bündchen rocked a tiny black top with a leopard-printed skirt for the outing ... and Valente elected for camo-printed trunks and a ballcap.

This isn't the first time we've seen the couple take part in activities out on Miami's waters ... in June, they picked up the paddleboards and took them out for a spin -- alongside Tom and Gisele's kiddos.

0826-Gisele-Bundchen-Joaquim-Valente-Miami-Sub1
Mega

It also further proves the two are very much still in a relationship ... as rumors were swirling earlier this year that they were dunzo, but clearly, they're going strong.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later