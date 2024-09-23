Tom Brady Rides His Electric Surfboard in Miami, Looks Ripped

Tom Brady looks like he could still suit up on Sundays ... because the retired NFL legend appears to be in great shape ... showing off his jacked bod while riding an electric surfboard.

Tom hit the waves Friday riding one of those eFoil electric boards that basically lets you coast along the top of any body of water ... and TB12 looks like he's been hitting the weights in retirement.

The NFL's best ever showed off his chiseled arms and legs while tooling around on the waterways outside his Miami waterfront mansion.

Tom had a buddy with him on this occasion, and it looks like he didn't bump into ex-wife Gisele Bündchen on the water ... we've seen her and Joaquim Valente water-biking past Tom's pad before.

TB12 even showed off his toned torso after the surf sesh ... shedding his wetsuit to reveal even more muscles.