Tom Brady Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Tom Brady's looks over the years are a total TOUCHDOWN, but tackle these two side-by-side and give 'em your best vote ...

Here is a 23-year-old version of the legendary quarterback at the 2000 NFL Combine, weighing in at 211 lbs (left).

And, 25 years later the birthday smoke-show is sizzlin' and shredded seen above in a hunky selfie (right).