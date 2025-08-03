Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tom Brady Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Tom Brady Good Genes Or Good Docs?! Happy 48th Bday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Tom Brady's looks over the years are a total TOUCHDOWN, but tackle these two side-by-side and give 'em your best vote ...

Here is a 23-year-old version of the legendary quarterback at the 2000 NFL Combine, weighing in at 211 lbs (left).

And, 25 years later the birthday smoke-show is sizzlin' and shredded seen above in a hunky selfie (right).

We know he's added "Zaddy" to his long list of skills and accomplishments, but the key question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

