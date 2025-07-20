Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Vin Diesel Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Vin Diesel Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
0715-Vin-Diesel-Good-Genes-Good-Docs-PRIMARY
Getty

Vin Diesel's looks over the years are too "FAST & FURIOUS" for y'all!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the Hollywood hunk lookin' swole AF at the end of "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps" premiere back in 2000 (left). This was soon after he rose to fame for his role in "Saving Private Ryan" -- and soon followed by Blockbuster films, "The Fast and the Furious" and "The Pacifier."

And, 25 years later, Mr. Diesel -- who turned 58 earlier this weekend -- is still a fox, ie: he's turned many heads with his spiffy red carpet looks this year (right).

Vin Diesel Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Vin Diesel Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

The question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Related articles