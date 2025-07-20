Vin Diesel Good Genes or Good Docs?!
Vin Diesel's looks over the years are too "FAST & FURIOUS" for y'all!
Here is a 33-year-old version of the Hollywood hunk lookin' swole AF at the end of "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps" premiere back in 2000 (left). This was soon after he rose to fame for his role in "Saving Private Ryan" -- and soon followed by Blockbuster films, "The Fast and the Furious" and "The Pacifier."
And, 25 years later, Mr. Diesel -- who turned 58 earlier this weekend -- is still a fox, ie: he's turned many heads with his spiffy red carpet looks this year (right).
The question here is: Good Genes or Good Docs?!