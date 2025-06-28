Summer 2025 Hot Shots ... June Gloom?! More Like June Bloom!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Summer Hot Shots ... June Gloom?! More Like June Bloom!

To hell with June Gloom, these summer stars are in full BLOOM, puttin' their hard-earned assets on display and hittin' the water in bikinis n' speedos ... some celebs even opting for nothin' but skin!

Sexy stars like Cardi B. got wet and bougie with her black swimsuit on a yacht, Luke Evans was excited to show his followers what he's workin' with down under, and the Hamlin sisters -- Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle -- joined forces in their pink bikinis!

June was packed with Hollywood hotties, and this summer's forecast may be too hot to handle 🥵!

