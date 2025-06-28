What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

"This ain't Texas," but can you hold up your end of the bargain and score the minor changes in these two pics of Jay-Z and Beyoncé? Buckle up and hold on tight, we're about to take you on a wild ride ...

Earlier this week in France, Jay and Bey both hit Paris Fashion Week in some dope pants. The father of three wore a black leather jacket with Louis Vuitton monogram logo print, while the hot mama slayed a faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder ... and her signature cowboy hat.

Looking closely here is key 🔑 y'all!