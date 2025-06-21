Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

What's the Big Frigin' Difference?!

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

By TMZ Staff
Published
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?! Part 12
Launch Gallery
SNEAKY PEEPERS Launch Gallery
Getty

Brad Pitt in a double-breasted tuxedo?! Must we say more?! Well, we're gonna 😉 ... Take a good look up and down at these two hotties ... Can you find the minor changes?! You may need a handkerchief to wipe yourself down.

En route to the "F1" world premiere in Times Square, the a-lister locked hands with his hot hunny Ines de Ramon -- who exposed her midriff in an effortless and chic ensemble.

Walk up to our photo gallery and put those skills to the test!

HINT: There are THREE differences in the above Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon photos!*

related articles