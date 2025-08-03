Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Celebrity Scramble -- Guess The Actor!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who! Part 5
Hidden inside this heavily altered photo is a macho man who celebrated his 46th birthday earlier this weekend. Given the lil tidbits, put your pop culture skills to the test and guess the unknown actor!

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he's commonly recognized for his bulky physique and long hair. He got his start in acting with "Baywatch" and propelled into superstardom with movies like "Dune" and "Fast X."

Need one more clue? He recently shaved off his iconic beard!

Step up to the throne and see the reveal in the photo gallery above!

