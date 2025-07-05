Bikini Booties Who'd You Rather?!

Who's in need of a lil' pick me up after the July 4th celebrations?! We got you covered with an easy breezy round of Who'd You Rather, Bikini Booties Edition!

No need for feelin' blue 'cuz model Amelia Hamlin (left) is goin' face-to-face buns-to-buns with model Jordyn Woods (right). Amelia's bikini might say "I Love Me," but which bikini booty do YOU love most?!

"Love Island" is a hot topic this summer, so we went with'LI' alum Serena Page (right) and paired her bum with influencer Tana Mongeau (left). The question is: Who'd You Rather?!

And before you make your way into the gallery, check out this side-by-side of internet personality Millie Court (left) beefing against TV personality Liberty Poole (right). Which lucky lady is receiving you vote?