Cruise Into July 4 Weekend With Famous Babes N' Boats!

Babes N' Boats ... Get Hyped For July 4 Weekend!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Babes On Boats -- All Aboard!
What better way to cruise into July 4 weekend than hoppin' on board with Hollywood's hottest passengers?! Celebs are naughty yachty by nature, so these babes on boats are guaranteed to get you hot under the collar 🥵!

Making memories on the water, Kylie Jenner anchored down for a cutesy white-hot selfie, Dua Lipa held on tight and showed off her toned physique ... and Shakira sailed around the 305 with model Winnie Harlow!

Nick Jonas is one lucky guy, 'cuz his baby mama Priyanka sprawled out for a boati-ful boat pic ...

And, boat hair don't care!!! Gabby Windey brought the good vibes and high tides in a teeny tiny black bikini ...

Sail-ebrate the holiday weekend with our gallery of babes on boats 🛥️!

