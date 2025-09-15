Robert Kraft Bids $900k To Golf With Tom Brady, $20 Mil. Raised For Reform Alliance

Play video content Shareif Ziyadat

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is willing to drop a TON of money for Tom Brady ... but he's not trying to get the legendary QB out of retirement -- he shelled out $900k just to golf with the guy!!

Tons of high-profile names showed face at Ocean Casino Resort in the Garden State for the REFORM Alliance Casino Night and Gala on Saturday ... with Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Meek Mill, Robert Kraft, Travis Scott, Devin Booker, Michael Rubin and more in attendance.

At one point in the fundraising bash, a day at Michael Jordan's Grove XXIII golf course with TB12 was auctioned off ... and the man with six Super Bowls in his trophy case thanks to the future Hall of Famer decided he wanted in on the action.

We're told Kraft was initially the highest bidder at $900k ... but then someone matched the offer.

Instead of taking it any further, Brady -- who popped up via Zoom -- decided to let things end in a tie ... meaning $1.8 MILLION went to the cause thanks to his contribution.

Other auctions featured an exclusive Megan Thee Stallion concert (which went for $600,000), a one-of-one George Condo painting (Rubin won that for $3.4 million) and an Audemars Piguet timepiece made for Hov.

The evening also had a 40-minute performance from The Weeknd and a blackjack tournament ... and Pacers forward Tyrese Haliburton made it all the way to the semifinals.

The org. came into existence back in January 2019 with Meek Mill as a co-founder ... with a focus on criminal justice reform.