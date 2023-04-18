Robert Kraft, Meek Mill Honor Holocaust Victims With March ... In Poland

Robert Kraft and Meek Mill are teaming up once again ... the rapper and the Patriots owner attended a march in Poland on Tuesday, honoring victims and survivors of the Holocaust.

Kraft and Mill participated in the 35th annual "March of the Living," a 3-Kilometer event commemorating the lives lost in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Meek Mill marching with Robert Kraft in Poland pic.twitter.com/Ihm8Yyw3ze — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 18, 2023 @2Cool2Blog

Kraft -- who in 2019 started his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism -- reportedly lit one of six torches commemorating the 6 million people who died during the Holocaust.

The march covered the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex, the largest Nazi concentration camp during World War II, and included students, survivors and educators.

Kraft and Mill have grown closer over the years ... the 81-year-old billionaire advocated for Meek's release from prison in 2018 after the Philly MC felt he was unfairly sentenced.

When Meek teamed up with business mogul and hip-hop icon Jay-Z on criminal justice reform in 2019, Kraft joined the alliance alongside Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

RK's foundation recently launched a $25 million national campaign, #StandUpToJewishHate, to stop hateful acts directed toward Jewish people.

Antisemitism is not just the Jewish community’s issue. It’s everybody’s. Retweet this video with #🟦 to show your support. #StandUpToJewishHate pic.twitter.com/fJrSRFtguW — Stand Up to Jewish Hate #🟦 (@StandUp2JewHate) March 27, 2023 @StandUp2JewHate

"I love this country, and we're at a danger point, I'm sorry to say," Kraft told WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben in an interview. "I've never seen the hatred and bigotry that's going on."