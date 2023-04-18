Robert Kraft, Meek Mill Honor Holocaust Victims With March In Poland
4/18/2023 11:45 AM PT
Robert Kraft and Meek Mill are teaming up once again ... the rapper and the Patriots owner attended a march in Poland on Tuesday, honoring victims and survivors of the Holocaust.
Kraft and Mill participated in the 35th annual "March of the Living," a 3-Kilometer event commemorating the lives lost in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Meek Mill marching with Robert Kraft in Poland pic.twitter.com/Ihm8Yyw3ze— 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 18, 2023 @2Cool2Blog
Kraft -- who in 2019 started his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism -- reportedly lit one of six torches commemorating the 6 million people who died during the Holocaust.
The march covered the Auschwitz-Birkenau complex, the largest Nazi concentration camp during World War II, and included students, survivors and educators.
Kraft and Mill have grown closer over the years ... the 81-year-old billionaire advocated for Meek's release from prison in 2018 after the Philly MC felt he was unfairly sentenced.
When Meek teamed up with business mogul and hip-hop icon Jay-Z on criminal justice reform in 2019, Kraft joined the alliance alongside Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.
RK's foundation recently launched a $25 million national campaign, #StandUpToJewishHate, to stop hateful acts directed toward Jewish people.
Antisemitism is not just the Jewish community’s issue. It’s everybody’s. Retweet this video with #🟦 to show your support. #StandUpToJewishHate pic.twitter.com/fJrSRFtguW— Stand Up to Jewish Hate #🟦 (@StandUp2JewHate) March 27, 2023 @StandUp2JewHate
"I love this country, and we're at a danger point, I'm sorry to say," Kraft told WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben in an interview. "I've never seen the hatred and bigotry that's going on."
"This is the United States of America. And, it's something that really bothers me. So hopefully, we're going to do something about it."