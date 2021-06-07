Robert Kraft Gets Surprise Bentley from Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Michael Rubin

Play video content

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft just turned 80, but now he can cruise around in a drop-top like he's a billionaire half his age.

Meek Mill shared a video Monday of Bob's birthday surprise, in which Sixers partner Michael Rubin walked Kraft out of his house -- decked out in Pats gear -- to present him with his brand new blue Bentley ... something he apparently really desired.

Kraft seemed elated and mystified, asking, "How the fudge did you get it?" ... to which Rubin replied, "We have resources."

Rubin let Kraft know a handful of other rich dudes went in on his new whip -- including Meek and Jay-Z -- and it rode on a flatbed from Florida to arrive in pristine shape.