New England Patriots Send Team Jet to Deliver COVID Vaccines to El Salvador

Gotta hand it to the New England Patriots ... once again using their resources to help combat the global COVID pandemic.

This time, Robert Kraft's team sent the Patriots jet to El Salvador to deliver 500,000 doses of the COVID vaccine.

Photos show the plane at Oscar Arnulfo Romero International Airport on Tuesday delivering the payload ... great news for a country that's been trying to roll out the vaccine to its 6.4 million citizens.

So far, El Salvador has recorded more than 71,000 cases and 2,100 deaths. The CDC has issued the country a "3" rating, which indicates a high level of COVID, noting "travelers should avoid all nonessential travel" to El Salvador.

Officials in El Salvador have said the country is on track to reach its goal of immunizing the entire population "very soon" ... thanks, in part, to the Patriots.

Iniciamos con la descarga del MEDIO MILLÓN de vacunas de la farmacéutica Sinovac.



Desde que iniciamos nuestra estrategia de vacunación no hemos parado de inmunizar a la población y muy pronto alcanzaremos nuestra meta. pic.twitter.com/tejFKANKFJ — Secretaría de Comunicaciones (@ComunicacionSV) May 19, 2021 @ComunicacionSV

Back in April 2020 -- and the beginning of the pandemic -- Kraft sent the Patriots team jet to China to bring back more than 1.2 million N95 masks to distribute to people in need in the U.S.

Sure, you can hate the team on the field ... but gotta hand it to the Patriots for making a real impact off of it.