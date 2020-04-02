Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Sends Team Jet to Bring 1.2 Million Masks from China

Breaking News

Pretty awesome move from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft who sent his team jet on a mission to China to bring back 1.2 million N95 masks!

Kraft reportedly negotiated with several big wigs around the globe to get the masks -- used by health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic -- and once the deal was done, he sent the plane to Shenzhen, China to pick 'em up.

Once it touched down Thursday morning, the plane was only allowed to on the ground for 3 hours while workers in full-body suits loaded up the masks.

The plane was reportedly upgraded to handle the cargo -- and get this, Kraft is said to have initially negotiated for 1.7 million masks, but they could only fit 1.2 million onboard.

Our sources say Kraft spent "several million dollars" on the mask mission.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker thanked Kraft and Pats -- "No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers."

"Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen."

Both Kraft and Baker are expected to greet the plane when it arrives at Boston Logan National Airport on Thursday.

After it lands, the MA National Guard is set to bring the masks to a central stockpile in Marlborough.

We're told 300,000 of the masks will be delivered to New York.

Kraft issued a statement saying, "It is an honor for our family to be a part of this humanitarian mission."

"We knew that purchasing greatly-needed N95 masks and providing the Patriots plane to expedite their delivery to local hospitals would immediately help protect our courageous healthcare professionals."

"Multiple organizations across the public and private sectors, all of which were in lockstep with Governor Charlie Baker's visionary leadership, worked together to execute this mission with the purpose of helping save lives."