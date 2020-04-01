Pres. Trump Praises Dr. Fauci's Basketball Skills, Too Short For NBA, Though!
4/1/2020 5:31 PM PT
Everybody loves him as the expert giving Americans a glimmer of hope in the coronavirus pandemic ... but did you know White House advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci was a basketball superstar!?
He sure was!! ... and President Trump gave the guy a major shoutout in the W.H. press briefing on Wednesday ... praising the dude for being a total baller on the court back in the day.
Of course, the entire country has fallen in love with Dr. Fauci as he's become the voice of wisdom during this scary time ... and his leadership skills date back to 1958!!
Trump brought up Fauci's high school playing days at Regis HS in New York ... saying he inspired his team to win when they were major underdogs.
"He was a great basketball player. Did anybody know that?" Trump said.
"He was little on the short side for the NBA but he was talented. He won a game, I read the story, he won a game that was un-winnable against a great team."
"That was a couple of years ago. The head never changed. The attitude never changed."
Very true ... now Dr. Fauci is the team captain for America's fight against the coronavirus ... and he's still kicking ass.
