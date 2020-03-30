Trump Assures America His Hair Is Real at Coronavirus Briefing

Play video content Fox News

Here's President Trump interrupting a coronavirus briefing to give Americans a very important message ... his hair is real, and it's spectacular!!!

Trump's daily virus press briefing had a hilarious moment Monday at the Rose Garden ... courtesy of Mother Nature, coronavirus testing kits and DT's famous mane.

Ya gotta see the video ... Trump's touting the new FDA-approved 5-minute coronavirus test when a gust of wind sends the test box flying off the podium, and his hair starts flowing in the breeze.

Trump notices the box blowing away, instantly makes a comment, then praises himself and his locks.

The good news ... it seems he's finally getting on roughly the same page as Dr. Fauci. Trump stressed the need for self-quarantining during the next 30 days. He said private companies are working on developing and manufacturing new tests, respirators and he said a company is working on sterilizing protective masks so they can be reused 20 times.