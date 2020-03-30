Scientist Gets Magnets Stuck Up Nose After Coronavirus Experiment Gone Wrong

It's usually gross, little kids getting crap stuck up their nose, not the adults -- but in this case, a freakin' scientist of all people was the one with a stuffed snout!

The guy's name is Daniel Reardon, and he's an astrophysicist from Melbourne, Australia who was screwing around with a homemade contraption he tried slapping together that was outside his wheelhouse -- a sensor that'd make noise if you bring your hands to your face.

It half worked, but the real story is what happened with the gizmos and gadgets he used to make it -- specifically, magnets, a few of which he says got permanently stuck in his septum. Apparently, he was fooling around trying to make magnetic piercings through his skin.

Well, that backfired ... 'cause Reardon had to get himself to a hospital when he wasn't able to get them out himself. He says docs and nurses had a laugh about his condition, and eventually ... they were able to pull the little buggers out of his beak. Probably hurt too.

The funniest part is the medical discharge summary he was issued when it was all said and done -- a bunch of doc talk to discuss something so stupid and trivial.