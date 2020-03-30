The Hamptons Filling Up as Social Distancing Struggles Continue

The coronavirus pandemic continues to force Americans indoors, but some simply can't take it and are venturing to new places for some fresh air and human interaction ... like The Hamptons.

It seems New Yorkers are beginning to flee the city and head to the beaches and bike paths of the popular summer destination ... maybe just a little earlier than usual, to escape the self-quarantine blues of NYC.

Though The Hamptons scene is nothing compared to the crowding of Florida's beaches -- or even a Farmer's Market in L.A. just Sunday -- it still looks like folks are willing to risk getting closer than the recommended 6-feet.

We're told rental properties in the seaside communities are also filling up, meaning "stay home" orders are being challenged ... with people leaving home to chill elsewhere.

It all begs the question ... how soon until beaches and gathering spots at The Hamptons are ordered closed, like the beaches of L.A. or pretty much everything in NYC?