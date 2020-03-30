Prescription Inhalers Hit eBay as Coronavirus Triggers Shortage

Exclusive

Some internet scumbags are trying to profit off the misery of others in the middle of the pandemic -- trying to hawk prescription meds on eBay before they get caught.

We found at least 2 listings on eBay for albuterol inhalers, a bronchodilator that relaxes muscles in the airways and increase airflow to the lungs. People who suffer from asthma rely heavily on this device ... and it's available by prescription only.

But, with the mounting cases of COVID-19 across America, albuterol has also been one of the first lines of defense in emergency rooms to combat one of the virus' main symptoms ... respiratory distress. That strategy is increasing demand for albuterol inhalers.

With insurance, the inhalers can cost as little as $5 and between $30-$60 without insurance. But, a couple of fools are clearly trying to gouge the public, listing them on eBay for $122 and $150.