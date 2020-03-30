Pitbull Wants People to Educate Themselves On Virus, But Not Be Scared

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Pitbull is telling folks how we can come together and beat the coronavirus, and it's a simple concept -- knowledge is power!!!

The Miami rapper joined us Monday on "TMZ Live," and talked about Florida's response to the pandemic. He gives law enforcement and politicians high marks, and as for the spring break crowds on beaches and boats ... he believes they're coming around now too.

Pitbull suggests people stop running from the scientific facts about COVID-19 ... and use their time in quarantine to bone up on the pandemic, but don't scare yourself out of solutions.

Translation: If science says the solution is staying home ... just do it, even though it's gonna be hard.

Pit reminded everyone ... all the information is at your fingertips, right there in your smartphone. He's optimistic that more people will follow the guidelines ... but they just needed time to adjust.

Play video content

As we've told you, Pitbull's also releasing a new single called "I Believe We Will Win" ... and he's donating the profits to charities fighting COVID-19.