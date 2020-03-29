Pitbull Records Coronavirus Song, 'I Believe We Will Win'

Pitbull is doing his part to lift the spirits of a frightened, uncertain world in pain with a new song ... specifically directed at beating the coronavirus.

Let’s show the world, how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause - that’s called life (I Believe We Will Win). pic.twitter.com/tyDTYDrYSr — Pitbull (@pitbull) March 28, 2020 @pitbull

Mr. Worldwide posted a portion of a video for the song, "I Believe We Will Win." Pit is at his beloved SLAM! charter school on the roof ... gazing out at the City Miami. He offers words of encouragement ... then breaks into song.

Some of the lyrics ..."If there's any time to check in for the world, it's right now," he says. "Now is when we take fear, and -- it's not Forget Everything And Run. It's Face Everything And Rise."

Pitbull credits his hometown with instilling a fighting spirit in him ... "Miami taught me how to fight, and I want to give that to everybody in the world right now. Now is when we gotta stick together. We gotta fight hard, show how powerful it is when we come together."