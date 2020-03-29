Trump Flips on Easter Deadline for Getting Back to Work, End of April Now

Play video content Breaking News Fox News

President Trump is finally listening to the doctors and scientists around him -- doing a hard 180 on his Easter deadline to get back to normal and extending that to the end of the month.

DT made the announcement Sunday from the Rose Garden, telling reporters that the White House would, in fact, keep its social distancing guidelines nationwide until at least April 30, for now anyway. This, he says, will soften the blow of spreading coronavirus cases.

Even more sobering ... Trump says the peak of death rates for the country will actually hit in two weeks (right around Easter) and he doesn't want to declare victory prematurely.

A lot of critics believe Trump was never going to open the country back up on April 12, to begin with -- as he boldly suggested days ago. Some think he was simply bluffing and attempting to breathe optimism into the stock market and the economy. Both have been tanking lately.

On a related subject, check out this video. Trump has made it clear ... he demands a loyalty oath, OR ELSE. Everyone who spoke at Sunday's news conference heaped praise on the Prez because he said out loud the other day people needed to show him appreciation. And, maybe worst of all, he told the Veep not to return the calls of the governors of Michigan and Washington State because they weren't grateful enough.

Look, we want the feds to save us, but Trump making this about himself and suggesting citizens from Michigan and Washington won't get the care they need because his ego got bruised ... we'll that's just appalling. BTW, think about it ... Trump is telling Pence not even to return a call from the 2 governors ... what if people die as a result?