Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Expect Between 100k and 200k Coronavirus Deaths in U.S.

It was a grim prediction from a man who probably knows more about the coronavirus than just about anyone else -- we should expect between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths in the United States from the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci made his prediction on CNN, saying, "millions" of people in this country will contract the disease ... millions.

Fauci says he's not into worst-case scenarios ... a model in which the number of deaths would soar to unspeakable levels. Dr. Fauci says the actual number almost always ends somewhere in the middle -- between worst-and-best scenarios.

More than 2,000 people have died in the U.S. from the virus. The number doubled in the last 24 hours. New York is a few weeks away from the apex, and it's spread all over the country.

The figures are in stark contrast to the President pressing to reopen the country by Easter.