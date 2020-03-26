Donald Trump Says We Have to Get Back to Work ... Quick

Play video content Fox News

This may be the scariest news conference about the coronavirus to date, because Donald Trump has all but said he is going to do what he can to break the mandatory quarantines and get people back to work, and he says it will happen "quickly."

His statement flies in the face of people who have devoted their lives to infectious diseases -- like Dr. Anthony Fauci -- who has said the virus and not people [politicians] set the timeline.

Trump said later in his news conference when he first learned of the disease, he thought the death toll would be way higher than it is. Yay?