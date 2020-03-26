Dr. Anthony Fauci Donuts Selling Like Crazy at New York Bakery

Dr. Anthony Fauci is moving further into the good graces of Americans looking for guidance amid the coronavirus pandemic ... his mug is now on a super-popular donut.

Here's the deal ... a bakery in upstate New York is selling new donuts with Dr. Fauci's face on them, and the sweet treats are flying off the shelves!!!

Donuts Delite in Rochester started selling the donuts with Dr. Fauci's face earlier this week, and the bakery says they've already sold hundreds of 'em.

Dr. Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who has become a fixture in daily TV briefings on the virus, is gonna like the delivery options too ... because the bakery is offering curbside pickup, takeout and contact-less delivery.

The Dr. Fauci donut is a plain donut with frosting and if you want, you can it get it with filling. His face is printed on wafer-thin edible paper and placed upon a layer of buttercream frosting. Yum!!!

Play video content

Dr. Fauci's not only helping save lives with his expertise, he's becoming a rising star in pop culture ... and he just did a fascinating Q&A with Steph Curry, which drew rave reviews from Barack Obama.

Quick, someone get a dozen Dr. Fauci donuts to our junk-food eatin' President!!!