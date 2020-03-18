Costco Yanking Food Court Seating, But Still Selling Dogs & Pop

Exclusive TMZ.com

Costco's been packed to the gills lately -- and to get folks the hell out of their warehouses ASAP ... certain locations aren't even giving you the option to park it anymore for a bite.

Check out these photos TMZ got of the Costco location out in Arlington, VA -- just a stone's throw from D.C. -- where they've got their act together down to a tee ... especially in the food court area, where they've yanked all the dining room tables that are normally there.

As you can see ... the area in front of the pick-up window -- which is usually designated for seating -- has been completely cleared. Heck, even most of the food options are limited ... looks like their hot dog and soda special is one of the few things you can grab to go (emphasis on go).

When it comes to the other survival staples members have been clamoring for these past few days -- it appears the Arlington location lets you know from the jump what's available ... and what isn't. They got signs out front indicating which products are in stock.

It's certainly efficient, and right on brand with Costco as a whole. With lines wrapping around the building, it looks like the honchos figured out easy ways to save people time and headaches -- especially when it comes to post-spree meals people might wanna indulge in.

Measures like pulling the dining tables are happening at several different locations across the country -- and pretty soon ... most of them might very well be doing this.

