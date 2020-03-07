Women Fight Over Toilet Paper in Australia Amid Coronavirus Fears

3/7/2020 6:05 PM PT
The time has come amid a growing global pandemic to talk about something we've all been expecting, but haven't quite seen 'til now ... a bloodbath over wiping our asses.

Yes, we're referring to toilet paper, folks -- specifically, the fact people seem to have lost their minds about stocking up on a 6-pack, 12-pack, 24-pack or many cases ... 30-packs from Costco. You've probably been seeing photos online, but now ... there's gnarly video too.

Here's a clip someone captured from what's been said to be somewhere in Australia, where two women literally came to blows in a grocery store aisle over a pack of poop wipes. It's pretty insane -- there's screaming, punching, scratching and then face-to-face insults.

Eventually, the store employees step in and break it up ... but not before the woman who was apparently left ply-less demanded (begged?) for just one pack of toilet paper from the mother-daughter duo who swept the place and filled their own cart with several loads.

There've been other in-aisle confrontations caught on video, but none got as rowdy as this one. It appears people in different parts of the world are panicking over the coronavirus -- and it would seem having an arsenal of perforated protection is absolutely essential.

Doesn't seem Americans are quite there yet, but with the number of confirmed cases growing daily here ... it's probably only a matter of time before you're getting socked over a crucial bundle of Charmin Ultra Soft. There's just not a square to spare, evidently.

