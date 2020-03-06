Kids Selling Hand Sanitizer Instead of Lemonade To Combat Coronavirus

Mega

When life gives you fears over coronavirus ... make some hand sanitizer and sell it at your lemonade stand!!!

Check out these funny pics of two young entrepreneurs in Texas ... the kids are putting a twist on the classic suburban lemonade stand by hawking bottles of hand sanitizer for $3 a pop.

These smart salespeople are cashing in on the hand sanitizer craze ... as you know, people are stocking up on the stuff over fears of catching coronavirus, and stores across the country are selling out ... and they're taking extra precautions by including their Venmo. Money is dirty!

This lemonade hand sanitizer stand is right outside Austin ... makes sense, the city just declared a local disaster and the upcoming SXSW music festival is canceled.

Gotta hand it to these kids, they're making the most of a bad situation ... looks like the country is in great hands!!!