Dr. Oz Says No More Handshakes Because Coronavirus Is Most Contagious

... Coronavirus is the Most Contagious Out There!!!

Dr. Oz is moving on from his crusade against breakfast to urge people to quit another customary activity in everyday life -- shaking hands.

The TV doc tells TMZ ... coronavirus fears are warranted because it's proving to be 5 times more contagious than the seasonal flu, but there are immediate steps everyone can take to help limit its spread. First and foremost ... cancel handshakes.

Dr. Oz points out that COVID-19 has elements which make it very difficult to control -- something he alluded to in January -- but by replacing a handshake with a fist bump, there's 10 times less bacteria transferred ... so that's a good start.

He even offers a fun way to do the friendly exchange, compliments of Rev. Run. You gotta check it out.