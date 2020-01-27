Dr. Oz Concerned About Coronavirus Spreading in U.S. for One Big Reason

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Dr. Oz isn't panicking yet about the deadly coronavirus arriving in America ... but he says there is something very concerning about it that could become a big problem.

The doctor was outside NBC's 30 Rock Monday when he dropped some knowledge about the coronavirus -- which has now killed 80 people in China and infected roughly 3,000 more, including 5 confirmed U.S. cases in the U.S.

So, first the good news -- Oz tells us the actual virus "doesn't seem to be as deadly as we fear." Awesome, right? Well, hang on ... 'cause he also said it gets into the lungs and isn't easy to get rid of, but that's not even the worst of it.

He let us in on the real reason to fear coronavirus, and it's all about how and WHEN it spreads. Let's just say it's near impossible to detect the danger ... which could lead to a bigger outbreak in America, as well.