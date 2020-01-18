Dr. Oz Responds to Mark Wahlberg, Shows Off Real Defibrillator!

TMZ.com

Dr. Oz is firing back at Mark Wahlberg's cardiac arrest crack -- and as it turns out, the doc's actually got some jokes of his own ... plus nifty visual aides.

DO took to Instagram Saturday to respond to Mark's own video from a few days ago, where he accepted Oz's no-breakfast/one-legged push-up challenge and then joked the guy would probably need a defibrillator by the time Marky Mark was done with him in the gym.

Well, Dr. Oz seems to have one-upped him -- rocking real scrubs and showing off an actual defibrillator in what looks to be a real hospital ... not to mention giving a demonstration.

Oz even takes some shots at MW, saying he's probably used a fake defibrillator in front of the camera -- but in the real world, only one of 'em knows how to use it ... and it ain't Mark. He goes on to call out Mark's "full stomach" and show muscles ... doubting they work as advertised. It's funny, Dr. Oz is confident Mark will be the one passing out.

This is just the latest sling in what's become the weirdest/most awesome celeb feud of the new year. That said, we're ready to see some action here ... 'cause talk is cheap.