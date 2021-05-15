Robert Kraft Promises Welcome Wagon for Tom Brady in Return to Boston, 'I Love Him'

Play video content TMZSports.com

No bad blood between Robert Kraft and Tom Brady -- in fact, the Patriots owner tells TMZ Sports he can't wait to welcome the QB back to New England!

"Excited to have him," Kraft told us Friday afternoon in Beverly Hills ... "He's a great guy and he did so much for us. I love him."

Of course, Tom will make his highly anticipated return to Boston during Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season -- the first time he'll play in Gillette Stadium as a visitor!

It’s like when your high school friends meet your college friends 😬 https://t.co/RF5zVB9rI1 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 13, 2021 @TomBrady

Tickets for the game are already in ultra-high demand -- with some ticket brokers fetching 4-figures for seats in the nosebleed section!

We asked Kraft how he feels about the big matchup -- and he told us, "We should have a fun night! But, I'm excited for Week 1 … and we play Miami."

We also asked Bob about the Pats QB situation -- they recently selected Mac Jones in the 1st round of the NFL Draft after re-signing former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

So, who'll end up with the starting gig?

"We're excited to have [Mac Jones] but I'm excited to have Cam Newton, too," Kraft said ... adding, "I pay Bill Belichick a lot of money. He can decide that."