Tom Brady, Gronk 'Unretire' For Flag Football Tournament In Saudi Arabia

Tom Brady is dusting off his balls for a comeback -- the GOAT is joining some of the biggest names in the NFL for a flag football tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The event is dubbed the Fanatics Flag Football Classic ... and is slated for Riyadh Season on March 21, 2026.

As Adam Schefter noted, this will be Brady's first on-field action since retiring in 2023 ... and while he won't be competing for a Super Bowl, it's fair to assume fans will take it nonetheless.

Brady's been busy with other endeavors these days ... including his Fox broadcasting gig and his role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to reports, Kyle Shanahan, Pete Carroll and Sean Payton will coach the three teams in the competition ... so no reunion with Bill Belichick for Brady.

It's interesting timing -- flag football is certainly on the rise, as it will be an Olympic sport in Los Angeles in 2028 ... and NFL pros will be allowed to compete.