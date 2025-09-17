Ben Johnson Downplays Tom Brady Conflict of Interest Narrative, 'Not A Big Deal'

Play video content Chicago Bears

Ben Johnson isn't sweating a potential conflict of interest as Tom Brady juggles his roles as a broadcaster and Raiders minority owner ... telling reporters he thinks the whole conversation is actually a nothing burger.

The first-year Bears head coach met with the media ahead of Chicago's tilt with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday ... which will see Brady serve as the commentator for the contest.

It's pretty interesting ... as Brady's Raiders will welcome Da Bears to Sin City next week.

When asked if that will make him more cautious of the information he divulges to Brady before their teams square off, Johnson said not much will change.

"I've been careful [with] everything I've said since the season started," he said. "I've been in pure coach speak mode. So me, it's just business as usual. I'm just fine. I like Tom and we have a really good relationship."

When pressed further about the situation, Johnson replied he wasn't concerned about some sort of unfair advantage.

"We change week-to-week in terms of what we do," Johnson said. "Schematically, he's gonna be able to turn on the tape and see what everyone else in the world's seeing right now."

Tom Brady is in the coaches booth tonight. https://t.co/nMd4zinzFq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2025 @RapSheet

"It's not like I'm going to sit down with him and tell him, 'Hey, don't do this to Caleb Williams or you might get a...' There's not going to be any trade secrets that are going to be exchanged."

If you missed why this is a hot topic ... Brady -- who joined the Raiders ownership group in 2024 -- was spotted hanging in the LV coaching box with a headset on during "Monday Night Football" against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The NFL tried to fan the flames surrounding the situation, saying he violated no rules with his spot in the box.