Dave Portnoy, Barstool Sports Sign 'Wide-Ranging' Deal With FOX Sports

Dave Portnoy and Barstool Sports are coming to your TVs -- they're joining the FOX Sports family in a huge partnership.

Portnoy -- who founded Barstool in 2003 -- broke the news on Thursday by having an "emergency press conference" on his X page.

"Barstool Sports is Proud to announce a new wide-ranging partnership with Fox Sports," Portnoy said.

"This is the 1st time in our illustrious and notorious history that we’ve got a TV partner we believe in and believes in us. I can't wait to see what we create together."

Of course, Barstool previously gave major network TV a whirl ... with "Barstool Van Talk" starring Big Cat and PFT Commenter.

The show, unfortunately, lasted one episode.

FOX Sports CEO & Executive Producer Eric Shanks said the company is excited to bring Barstool to the family ... and believes "their unique voice and loyal fanbase makes them a natural fit for our evolving multiplatform content strategy."

Portnoy will be a regular contributor on "Big Noon Kickoff" ... and there will also be plenty of digital content, which is nothing new to the Stoolies.

Portnoy, 48, previously said he was offered a government job in Washington, D.C. earlier this year, but he didn't want to step away from Barstool. Turned out he had big moves in the works.

Barstool's addition will be part of a new slate of shows at FOX ... one of the world's most recognized television networks.

Earlier this week, FOX announced the end of Joy Taylor's "Speak," "The Facility" with Emmanuel Acho, and "Breakfast Ball."