Dave Portnoy Says Mahomes Vs. Rocker Fight Dead For Good, Mahomes Fam Killed It

Sorry, Rough N' Rowdy fans -- Dave Portnoy says there's no chance Pat Mahomes Sr. vs. John Rocker ever gets resurrected ... telling TMZ Sports the fight getting killed the first time around was a permanent thing.

TMZ Sports caught up with El Presidente this week ... and asked if he'd ever try booking the scrapped April bout between former MLBers-turned-enemies again for his Barstool Sports amateur boxing promotion.

Long story short ... it would be a waste of time.

"That fight ain't gonna happen," Portnoy said. "The Mahomeses shut that down. I think Patrick, the quarterback, was like, 'Why the hell is my dad fighting John Rocker in Rough N' Rowdy?'"

"So, he got in the middle of it. They got in the middle of it and didn't allow it to happen."

Of course, Portnoy and Rocker both had similar takes earlier this year ... pointing the finger at the Kansas City Chiefs superstar and his wife for torpedoing the whole thing.

Based on what the Barstool founder said this week ... safe to say he's not trying to give CPR on the matchup.