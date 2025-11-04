Tom Brady Reveals He Cloned His Dog

Tom Brady just revealed his dog, Junie, is a clone ... saying through a blood sample and a lot of science, he was able to get a "second chance" with his beloved pet.

TB12 opened up on the process of cloning his Pitbull mix, Lua, prior to her death ... saying he worked with Colossal Biosciences to welcome his current pup, Junie, a few months later.

"I love my animals," Brady said in a statement provided by Colossal, for which he is an investor. "They mean the world to me and my family. A few years ago, I worked with Colossal and leveraged their non-invasive cloning technology through a simple blood draw of our family's elderly dog before she passed."

Brady shared the news as part of Colossal's announcement it acquired Viagen Pets and Equine ... another company known for helping celebs like Paris Hilton clone their pets.

Brady said he's excited to see the two organizations help families dealing with pet loss ... as well as save endangered species.

Colossal made waves with its dire wolf project ... which produced three genetically modified gray wolves.