Gisele Bündchen Marries Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are husband and wife ... TMZ has confirmed they tied the knot.

A source familiar with the situation tells us Gisele and Joaquim got hitched earlier this month in a small ceremony at their house in Surfside, Florida.

We obtained their marriage license, and it shows they were issued the license on Dec. 1 and got hitched Dec. 3.

Page Six was first to report the two got married.

While Gisele and Joaquim didn't broadcast the nuptials on social media or make a big spectacle beforehand, we're told this wasn't a "secret" wedding ... our sources say close family and friends knew their wedding plans.

Gisele and Joaquim have a child together, a baby boy ... and back in February, we first reported she'd given birth.

This is the second marriage for Gisele ... she was previously married to NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gisele and Joaquim, a jiu-jitsu instructor, were first linked back in November 2022 after JV joined the model and her kids on a trip to Costa Rica ... mere weeks after her divorce from TB12 was finalized.

Tom and their kids, Benjamin and Vivian, got a heads up about the pregnancy ... but it's not clear if Tom knew his ex was getting married to Joaquim beforehand.

In any event, it's been a big year for Gisele and Joaquim.